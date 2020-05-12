Telangana officials making all arrangements for SSC examination

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: The district administration has been making all arrangements to conduct the SSC examination, which was postponed owing to the lockdown. Also, they have been gearing up to hold degree and PG exams apart from arranging for Intermediate spot valuation.The number of students who would be writing the exams in a room has been reduced to 12 from the earlier 24. On the other hand, the officials have selected three centres to hold the Intermediate spot valuation.