Tension at Telangana's Bhainsa as two groups clash

District Superintendent of Police C Sheshidhar Raju along with police personnel rushed to the spot to control the situation and announced 24-hour curfew in the town.

Published: 12th May 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 08:04 AM

18 houses set on fire in Bhainsa town

Image used for representational purposes | 18 houses set on fire in Bhainsa town. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tension prevailed for some time in Bhainsa town on Sunday night when two groups clashed in Shivajinagar. Two houses and four vehicles were damaged in the incident.

According to sources, an unidentified person placed a religious object and invited others to offer mass prayer. On noticing it, some people in the neighborhood protested, which resulted in two groups pelting stones at each other.  They also clashed using sticks.

District Superintendent of Police C Sheshidhar Raju along with police personnel rushed to the spot to control the situation and announced a 24-hour curfew in the town.

Karimnagar DIG P Pramood Kumar also visited the colony and reviewed the situation with the officials.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that no mass gathering or prayers should be held during the lockdown. People gathering for mass prayer is clear violation of the instructions given by him.
Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao visited Shivajinagar and urged the police to take action against those involved in the incident and those violating government guidelines.

