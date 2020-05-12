STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thalassemia patients urge Telangana government to provide medicines

She appealed to the government to provide medicines to the patients and also bus passes.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Thalassemia patient from poor families have urged the government and donors to help them in purchasing medicines as each patient spends somewhere between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per month on them.

According to records, there are 550 thalassemia patients in the erstwhile Khammam district and Sankalpa voluntary organization has been providing medicines and blood to 220 patients since 2010 with the help of donors. The shortage of medicines is because the patients have to get them from New Delhi in bulk.

Speaking to Express, Sankalpa founder president P Anitha, who works as a conductor with RTC said, "Each patient needs 330 ml blood every 15 to 20 days and also needs Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 for medicines every month. People are  coming forward in Khammam to donate blood but no donor is coming forward to sponsor medicines."She appealed to the government to provide medicines to the patients and also bus passes.

