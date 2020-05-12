Top Maoist leader’s guard surrenders in Telangana

By Express News Service

MULUGU: A CPI-Maoist party Telangana State military chief Damodar alias Bade Cholla Rao’s security guard Vetti Aithu (23) surrendered before the Mulugu SP Sangramsingh G Patil on Monday.

Aithu is a resident of Gorukonda Gutti Koya Gumpu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The SP said in 2014, Aithu joined the banned Maoist party and went underground with an intention of helping the party members. He worked with the top commanders of the Maoist party like Hari Bhushan, Damodar, Venkatesh, Azad, Bhaskar and Bandi Prakash and remained a member of Cherla Dalam until 2016. Later, he was appointed as the gunman for Damodar.

In 2017, Aithu injured his spinal cord and decided to leave the party. But the leaders wanted him to continue and promoted him as the area committee member. In 2019, he was appointed as the commander of Sandor security guard. But he could not continue, so he surrendered to the police.