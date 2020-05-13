Andhra's plans will destroy the purpose of a separate Telangana, says Uttam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming the Andhra Pradesh government for its decision to construct a new lift irrigation project at Srisailam, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that he would expose the alleged inaction of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in thwarting the construction of the project.

Uttam said that it was unfortunate that KCR was keeping mum on the work being taken up by the AP government for the last six months to draw additional 4 tmcft of water from Pothireddypadu. “The TRS government is spending `1 lakh crore to get 2 tmcft water through lift irrigation. Besides capital, the government will have to spend another `10,000 crore on electricity, maintenance and manpower.

However, the Srisailam water, which is supposed to reach us naturally, is being taken away by the AP government. KCR, however, has hardly made any noise until yesterday (Monday),” he said. Alleging that he was colluding with AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Uttam said, “AP’s plans with Pothireddypadu will destroy agriculture on the Krishna basin and deprive Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Rangareddy and Khammam districts of their due water share. This will destroy the very purpose of formation of a separate state.”