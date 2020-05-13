Honeymoon phase for Telangana, Andhra comes to an end

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It appears that the honeymoon between the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments is over. Both Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his AP counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have been on friendly terms on several issues. One year on, both of them are at loggerheads over the Pothireddypadu issue.

The Andhra Pradesh government, on May 5, issued a GO igniting a fresh row over Krishna water sharing between the two sibling states. First, the Telangana Retired Engineers Association objected to the AP’s GO. Later, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to take legal recourse against the AP government. He even suggested convening of the Apex Council meeting.

Telangana government termed the AP’s proposal to draw and utilise six to eight tmcft water per day from Srisailam reservoir as a new “scheme”, which required the Apex Council’s permission. However, the Apex Council meeting was held only once in September, 2016, when Uma Bharati was Union Water Resources Minister. After that the Apex Council meetings were never held. It remains to be seen whether the Centre will convene a meeting now.

Congress party senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy felt that with the latest GO, the AP could draw around 10 tmcft per day. He recalled that they had opposed the lining of Pothireddypadu even during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s time. However, AP Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar felt that the drawal of 8 tmcft daily from Srisailam reservoir would not cause any loss to Telangana. He averred that it would only help the Rayalaseema region in AP. “Around 800 tmcft of water flowed out into the sea during floods last year. Under the new scheme we will draw water only during the time of floods,” Kumar said.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka wondered whether the Jagan government had issued orders without the knowledge of KCR. Both the CMs were in touch with each other on a daily basis. It was hard to believe that Jagan had taken a decision to divert extra water from Srisailam without KCR being in the know, he said.

AP govt’s decision disappointing: KCR

Speaking on AP’s plan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said: “The Telangana government had extended a friendly hand to Andhra Pradesh stating that the river should be utilised for the benefit of farmers in both the states, setting aside all the differences and disputes of the past. It was very painful to learn that despite this, the AP government had unilaterally announced a new scheme to lift water from Srisailam, without consulting Telangana. This dented the very spirit with which water should be utilised by the two states. There is no compromise when it comes to protecting the interests of the Telangana. We will put up a relentless legal fight to stop this project under any circumstances”

What about ts’ old projects?

With Telangana terming AP’s work as a new project — which requires consent from the Tribunal, Krishna River Management Board and Apex Council — AP is likely to rake up TS’ projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy and Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme, which were also new projects taken up without permissions

A brief history of Pothireddypadu

Diversion of Krishna waters from Srisailam to Rayalaseema through Pothireddypadu began during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s rule in 2008. Right from the beginning, the TRS had opposed the project. Now, the Pothireddypadu’s drawing capacity is proposed to increase from the existing 44,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs

AP makes the move

The AP government issued a GO to draw six to eight tmcft water per day from Srisailam Reservoir. It accorded administrative approval for an amount of

Rs 6,829.15 cr for the project

Details of the GO

Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to draw and utilise three tmcft per day from Sangameswaram to SRMC — four km from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator. The estimated cost is

Rs 3,825 crore

Upgradation of canal system of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and BCR Complex to draw 80,000 cusecs. The cost of the project is

Rs 570.45 crore

Lining of existing SRBC/GNSS canal up to the Berm to draw 30,000 cusecs. Cost of project pegged at

Rs 939.65 crore

Construction of an additional in-fall regulator with three vents to accommodate 10,000 cusecs capacity, including an approach channel and leading channel for GBR. Estimated cost,

Rs 36.95 crore

Lining of existing SRBC/GNSS canal up to berm level to draw 30,000 cusecs (between Gorukallu Reservoir and Owk Reservoir). Estimated cost,

Rs 1,457.10 crore