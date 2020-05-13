STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR, Jagan have secret pact over Krishna water, says Bandi

Other projects such as the Dindi and Srisailam Left Bank Canal in Nalgonda would also dry up, he said. This would in turn cause drinking water problems, he added. 

Published: 13th May 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday alleged that there was a secrete agreement between Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy on the lifting of Krishna waters through the Pothireddypadu project.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting sweet lime orchards at the Peddavoora mandal headquarters, Bandi said the AP government plans to draw Telangana’s share of water from the Krishna. If this is implemented, cultivation in about 10 lakh acres under Nagarjuna Sagar, Udayasamudram in Nalgonda district,  Khammam and Mahbubnagar districts would get affected.

Other projects such as the Dindi and Srisailam Left Bank Canal in Nalgonda would also dry up, he said. This would in turn cause drinking water problems, he added. 

Technical panel to meet today
The technical committee of the Department of Water Resources will hold a video conference in Delhi on Wednesday over the regulation of surplus Krishna water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The committee was constituted on March 12, with the CWC chief engineer as its chairman. Irrigation officials of the CWC, AP and TS are members of the committee and a representative of KRMB is the member-convenor of the panel. Meanwhile, the State,  on Tuesday, nominated irrigation principal secretary Rajat Kumar as the administrative member of GRMB and KRMBw

No temple for KCR, says Konda 
Congress leader and former MP Konda Vishweswar Reddy said that the party would have constructed a temple for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, if he had supplied enough water to Vikarabad district. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said that the Chief Minister did not react properly even after witnessing the Andhra Pradesh government ‘illegally’ shifting water to Rayalaseema via Pothireddypadu

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KCR Jagan Mohan Reddy
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp