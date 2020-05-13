KCR, Jagan have secret pact over Krishna water, says Bandi

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday alleged that there was a secrete agreement between Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy on the lifting of Krishna waters through the Pothireddypadu project.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting sweet lime orchards at the Peddavoora mandal headquarters, Bandi said the AP government plans to draw Telangana’s share of water from the Krishna. If this is implemented, cultivation in about 10 lakh acres under Nagarjuna Sagar, Udayasamudram in Nalgonda district, Khammam and Mahbubnagar districts would get affected.

Other projects such as the Dindi and Srisailam Left Bank Canal in Nalgonda would also dry up, he said. This would in turn cause drinking water problems, he added.

Technical panel to meet today

The technical committee of the Department of Water Resources will hold a video conference in Delhi on Wednesday over the regulation of surplus Krishna water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The committee was constituted on March 12, with the CWC chief engineer as its chairman. Irrigation officials of the CWC, AP and TS are members of the committee and a representative of KRMB is the member-convenor of the panel. Meanwhile, the State, on Tuesday, nominated irrigation principal secretary Rajat Kumar as the administrative member of GRMB and KRMBw

No temple for KCR, says Konda

Congress leader and former MP Konda Vishweswar Reddy said that the party would have constructed a temple for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, if he had supplied enough water to Vikarabad district. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said that the Chief Minister did not react properly even after witnessing the Andhra Pradesh government ‘illegally’ shifting water to Rayalaseema via Pothireddypadu