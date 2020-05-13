KTR dispels concerns over health

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday set at rest fears over his health. “I am quite alright. I am thankful to those who felt concerned over my allergic reaction to dust,” the Minister said after netizens expressed concern over him repeatedly using a towel and suppressing sneezes at a function at Sircilla on Monday.

The Minister said that he had a problem of dust allergy and it continued to bother him but he went to Sircilla on Monday as the organisers would have been disappointed if he would have cancelled the programme and returned to Hyderabad. The netizens on social media expressed concern since he has been fighting Covid-19 as a frontline warrior but KTR allayed their fears. Saying he was in the pink of health, he thanked them for expressing concern.