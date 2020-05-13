Telangana man drags officials to NHRC for negligence

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) registered a case after a resident of Karimnagar town accused the authorities concerned of negligence for failing to test 42 primary contacts of a Covid-19 patient.

Pendyala Saikrishna Reddy, the complainant, informed the NHRC two days ago that the authorities did not test his family members for the highly contagious virus despite he requesting them to do so. Because of this, his family is uncertain if they contracted Covid-19, he stated.

According to his complaint, the 42 primary contacts included 13 doctors who treated a cancer patient from Malyala mandal. After the patient tested Covid-19 positive in Hyderabad, all the 42 were home-quarantined, but not tested, Reddy alleged.

Meanwhile, the IMA’s Karimnagar chapter advised doctors and private hospitals in the district to take necessary precautions against the Covid while working in out-patient (OP) wards. IMA district president Dr M Vasantha Rao asked them to sterilise the entire hospital premises before opening the OP services and said doctors should be more careful about their health in such times.

Also, with the government relaxing the lockdown, patients are likely to begin visiting hospitals and hence all safety measures should be in place, he said. Dr Rao also suggested that doctors should see patients on an appointment basis only and examine them from a distance, preferably on CCTV cameras. Adequate masks and sanitisers should be made available at all hospitals, and medical and surgical instruments should be sanitised regularly, he said. He also stressed on the need to train hospital staff in the safety measures necessary to contain Covid-19.