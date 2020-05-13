Micromax to produce ventilators

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TWorks signed an MoU with Bhagwati Products Ltd (Micromax), for large volume manufacturing of the mechanical ventilator being developed for the Covid-19 pandemic. As part of the agreement, Micromax will be taking up production of the device at its manufacturing facility E-City, Maheswaram, Rangareddy district.

Earlier, the ventilator was successfully demonstrated to doctors from NIMS and to IT Minister KT Rama Rao on April 20. The affordable mechanical ventilator was developed in collaboration with hardware startups and corporates from Hyderabad including Qualcomm, Honeywell, Spectrochem Instruments, Entesla, Althion, Trishula and ConserVision. The team is currently focused on incorporating the advanced features that are useful for medical professionals.

Sujai Karampuri, CEO TWorks added, “We are happy to have Micromax on board with us for the development of the emergency use ventilator. With their manufacturing expertise and advance on licensing fee, we will be able to deliver the best-in-class ventilator for Covid-19 in a short time-frame.”