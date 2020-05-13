STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrant worker dies of sunstroke in Telangana after treading 300 km due to COVID-19 lockdown

The deceased and his three friends had set out on foot from Hyderabad on Sunday and were on their way to Malkangiri district in Odisha.

Migrant workers look to walk their way back home in New Delhi on Saturday

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old migrant worker collapsed and died, apparently due to sunstroke at Bhadrachalam after walking 300 km from here with three friends, to try and reach Odisha in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The group had set out on foot from Hyderabad on Sunday and were on their way to Malkangiri district in Odisha, officials said. When they reached Bhadrachalam on Tuesday, the man complained of chest pain, vomited and collapsed on the road.

His friends informed police, who rushed him to the area hospital at Bhadrachalam, where he was declared brought dead. The doctors at the hospital said they suspected he might have died of sunstroke as his skin and mouth was dry.

They quoted his frends as saying that none of them had eaten anything since Monday afternoon. Officials later informed the man's family members and arranged for a vehicle to take the body to Malkangiri. The distance from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam by road is nearly 310 km.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 Telangana migrant death Bhadrachalam Odia migrant death Telangana lockdown
Coronavirus
