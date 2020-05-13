Now, Telangana government to tell farmers what crops to grow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government would regulate the cultivation of various crops across the State from this Vanakalam (Kharif) season, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said at a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. This means farmers should cultivate crops as suggested by the government, and seeds too would be made available as per its recommendations.

“The tradition of all farmers raising a single crop should be dispensed with immediately. Crop diversification should take place,” he said. On May 10, it was tentatively decided that paddy, including fine and other varieties, would be cultivated in 50 lakh acres. The Telangana Sona variety would be grown in 10 lakh acres. But, the government would shortly decide on which variety the farmers in different districts should cultivate. Those who abide by the government’s regulations would get benefits such as Rythu Bandhu. Also, the government would buy their produce at MSP.

It was also decided to allow the cultivation of cotton in 50 lakh acres and red gram in 10 lakh acres during Vanakalam. The area-wise and crop-wise specific recommendations would be announced after the Chief Minister’s video-conference with ground-level agriculture officials on May 15.

Seed regulating authority

Rao decided to set up a Seed Regulating Authority, which would regulate the sale of seeds. Seeds of only those crops permitted by the State government would be sold to farmers from the next Vanakalam. The government would also amend the existing Seed Act for this.

Marketing

The Marketing department too would be remodeled to suit the changes in the agricultural policy. The capacity of rice mills would be enhanced.