RTC buses to help companies maintain social distancing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the world grapples with the question on how public transport will be in the post Covid-19 world, glimpses of what is likely to happen is visible in Hyderabad. Within a week of TSRTC announcing that buses would be available on rent on a long -term basis in order to help companies maintain social distancing as they transport their staff, it is learnt that four companies have hired the buses.

These RTC buses will now be running for the companies which earlier relied on maxi cabs and taxis wherein social distancing is a challenge as the present rule allows only two persons in a car. RTC had released information on the scheme last week, where a minimum charge for 80 km (up and down) would be charged from the company hiring, against a security deposit and advance payment.

“Certain manufacturing companies have come forward to hire these buses for varying periods --one month to three months. The operations have started and we are getting more enquiries,” said Vekateshwarlu, Greater Hyderabad Zone Executive Director, TSRTC.

Meanwhile, the RTC is staring at a major task of opening up services to the crowds post lockdown while ensuring basic sanitation and safety. It is learnt that no concrete decision has been taken on the front and various options to ensure this are still at a discussion stage.

