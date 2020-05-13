STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SCCL replans operations to tackle Covid effect, monsoon

At a high-level meeting with SCCL’s directors and top officials at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad, Sridhar discussed the production and transportation of coal during these trying times.

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Tuesday instructed the officials of the mining company to chalk out an action plan for its smooth functioning amid the Covid-19 lockdown and ahead of the monsoon.

At a high-level meeting with SCCL’s directors and top officials at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad, Sridhar discussed the production and transportation of coal during these trying times. He told the officials to be prepared for large-scale production and transportation of coal once all industries start to function post lockdown. Sridhar also requested the workers to take precaution against Covid. 

The monsoon is expected by the second week of June, and experts say the Covid-19 effect may last till July-end. “All necessary steps have to be taken so that coal production is not hindered. In such times, we have to move forward in a much planned manner,” Sridhar said. Mine-wise production and removal of overreducing the burden were also discussed at the meeting, which was attended by directors S Shankar, S Chandrashekhar,  B Bhaskar Rao and N Balaram, and several other officials.

