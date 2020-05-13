Telangana raises another Rs 2,000 crore as loans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana raised another Rs 2,000 crore as State Development Loan (SDL) on Tuesday. However, the tenure of the loan is very short this time. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the State raised Rs 1,000 crore with an interest rate of 5.82 per cent for a four-year period. Another Rs 1,000 crore with an interest rate of 6.17 per cent was also raised; its tenure is five years.

With this, the total loan raised under the FRBM has touched Rs 6,000 crore this fiscal year. The RBI said that the State was eligible for Rs 15,051 crore loan up to December in the current fiscal, as per the FRBM rules.

The State has taken Rs 4,000 crore loan in April and Rs 2,000 crore in May so far. The government has already decided to spend Rs 8,200 crore for farmers, which includes Rs 7,000 crore for Rythu Bandhu and Rs 1,200 crore for crop loan waiver. The loans being raised by the government will also be used for the payment of Asara pensions.