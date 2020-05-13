Telangana starts testing primary, secondary contacts now

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the country amps up testing as per the new ICMR guidelines, Telangana has started testing primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients, regardless of the symptoms, which is in departure of its policy till now.

This probably has led to the third spike in the Telangana Covid curve with 51 cases in a single day on Tuesday and 79 on Monday, after two weeks of dip in the number of cases. This comes after two spikes in the cases in the second and fourth week of April. Previously, the asymptomatic secondary contacts were asked to be under home isolation without any testing unless they developed any symptoms.

However, the State recorded multiple textbook cases of secondary contacts in the districts, which have been considered as primary contacts by the Health Department officials. Speaking to Express, Dr Jyothi, HoD of Microbiology at Gandhi Hospital, said, “As per the change in the ICMR guidelines, we are testing all the contacts, whether primary or secondary.

The testing will be done even if the contacts do not have any symptoms.” However, a citizen from Hyderabad told Express, “My aunt’s name is Ambika and she is a resident of LB Nagar. She is a primary contact of a Covid patient. But no one approached her, so she herself contacted 104 and visited the Gandhi Hospital with a chest pain.

However, after waiting for close to an hour or so, she finally met the doctor who told her that she is healthy and does not need to be tested as she has no symptoms. No one from the hospital has followed up after that. She is a heart patient, with cardiovascular co-morbidity. My question is, what if she acts as an carrier?”

60% Covid +ve patients in TS are asymptomatic

Incidentally, close to 60 per cent of the Covid positive patients are asymptomatic. Additionally, just last week, when Express spoke to one of Suryapet’s District Surveillance Officer, he said, “The secondary contacts are not being tested.

We have recorded 14 textbook definition of secondary contacts. The son of the primary contact of a Covid-19 patient tested positive. However, the primary contact tested negative. The son, who is technically a secondary contact, came in contact with 37 people of whom 14 tested positive. Technically, it was secondary contact tracing.

However, this boy’s father did not test positive, so we are considering him and the rest 14 of them as primary contacts only.” In addition, all the migrants who are coming from international destinations or from other States are being tested only if they become symptomatic. Speaking to Express, Dr Kumar Swamy, the nodal officer of Mancherial district, said, “Migrants from other States coming in cars or trains are being home quarantined and only being tested if they are self-reporting any symptoms. However, we are testing people with SARI history, or women in their last stage of pregnancy.”

Change in testing policy

The move comes after the State recording multiple textbook cases of secondary contacts in the districts, which have been considered as primary contacts by the Health Department officials