Telangana urges KRMB to stall Andhra’s proposed project

In a letter, Telangana Irrigation Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar requested the KRBM chairman to ensure that AP would not invite and award tenders for the project.

Published: 13th May 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river

Krishna river (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao vowed to take the battle to its logical conclusion, the Telangana Irrigation Department on Tuesday urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to prevent the Andhra Pradesh government from taking up any further action with regard to GO 203, issued on May 5 to divert 8 tmcft water from Srisailam to Rayalaseema.

In a letter, Telangana Irrigation Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar requested the KRBM chairman to ensure that AP would not invite and award tenders for the project. Rajat Kumar said the Andhra Pradesh government was proposing to take up certain new projects without duly following the statutory mandates of the AP Reorganisation Act. 

In the GO 203, the AP accorded administrative sanction for an amount of `6,829.15 crore. “These components include a new project for the installation of a pumping system in Srisailam reservoir,” he said. “Telangana is dependent on the water from Srisailam reservoir to serve the drinking needs of the Hyderabad city, Mission Bhagiratha schemes in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts, besides substantial irrigation requirement in Nagarjuna Sagar Left Bank Canal, AMRSLBC project, Kalwakurthy LIS, Palamuru LIS, Dindi LIS and power generation under the Srisailam Left Bank power house.

There cannot be any justification for AP’s proposed project serving outside the basin, which would adversely impact the water availability and endanger the in-basin projects of Telangana,” Rajat Kumar said. He told the KRMB that AP has consistently been resorting to clandestine diversion of water outside the basin through Pothireddypadu head regulator by suppressing the facts even before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2. Thus, AP according the administrative sanction for the proposed project was illegal and in contravention of Section 84 of the AP Reorganisation Act, he argued. 

Water diversion
Telangana Irrigation Department writes to KRMB to stop AP from inviting and awarding tenders for the proposed project to divert 8 tmcft water from Srisailam to Rayalaseema
 

