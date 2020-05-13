Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Wet run begins at Mallannasagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has crossed yet another milestone in taking Godavari waters to several parts of the state to make it an agriculture rich State. The wet run to release water from Komuravelli Mallannasagar pump house, one of the most important phases of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), began on Tuesday.

The Godavari water released from Ranganayaka Sagar finally reached the Mallannasagar surge pool on Tuesday, taking Telangana a step closer to becoming an agriculture rich State. It should be mentioned here that Mallannasagar, the largest man-made reservoir in KLIP with a storage capacity of 50tmcft, is one among the two important reservoirs, the other one being Kondapochamma, built by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL).

At a low-key event on Tuesday evening, the officials began the wet run at Mallannasagar and water was released from the first machine. According to sources, soon after Mallannasagar gets filled, water from the reservoir will be released into Kondapochamma, as per planned earlier. The water which was released from Tukkapur pump house on Tuesday will first reach the pump house at Akkaram, from where it would be released to the Markuk pump house and will finally reach the Kondapochamma reservoir.

As Mallannasagar will cover a major ayacut of KLIP, it is expected that even the far away Baswapur reservoir too will get the water from this reservoir. According to sources, even Nalgonda district will get the Godavari waters from this mammoth reservoir and From there the water will reach the Singur reservoir.

It is learnt that the Mallannasagar pump house has eight machines with 43MW capacity. The water discharge capacity of the reservoir is said to be 248.5 cumecs and it will provide water to over 1,25,000 lakh acres of ayacut in Siddipet and the neighbouring districts. According to information, it will also fill all the tanks on the way to Kondapochamma.