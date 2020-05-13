STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Wet run begins at Mallannasagar

Soon after it gets filled, water from the reservoir will be released into Kondapochamma

Published: 13th May 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

KLIS

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. ( image is used for representational purposes.) | (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government has crossed yet another milestone in taking Godavari waters to several parts of the state to make it an agriculture rich State. The wet run to release water from Komuravelli Mallannasagar pump house, one of the most important phases of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), began on Tuesday. 

The Godavari water released from Ranganayaka Sagar finally reached the Mallannasagar surge pool on Tuesday, taking Telangana a step closer to becoming an agriculture rich State.  It should be mentioned here that Mallannasagar, the largest man-made reservoir in KLIP with a storage capacity of 50tmcft, is one among the two important reservoirs, the other one being Kondapochamma, built by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). 

At a low-key event on  Tuesday evening, the officials began the wet run at Mallannasagar and water was released from the first machine.  According to sources, soon after Mallannasagar gets filled, water from the reservoir will be released into Kondapochamma, as per planned earlier. The water which was released from Tukkapur pump house on Tuesday will first reach the pump house at Akkaram, from where it would be released to the Markuk pump house and will finally reach the Kondapochamma reservoir.

As Mallannasagar will cover a major ayacut of KLIP, it is expected that even the far away Baswapur reservoir too will get the water from this reservoir. According to sources, even Nalgonda district will get the Godavari waters from this mammoth reservoir and From there the water will reach the Singur reservoir.

It is learnt that the Mallannasagar pump house has eight machines with 43MW capacity. The water discharge capacity of the reservoir is said to be 248.5 cumecs and it will provide water to over 1,25,000 lakh acres of ayacut in Siddipet and the neighbouring districts. According to information, it will also fill all the tanks on the way to Kondapochamma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp