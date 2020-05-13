Why not let private hospitals treat Covid patients: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked the State government why it is not permitting private hospitals, which are well equipped, to extend medical aid to patients affected with Coronavirus. It further asked the government that under what authority it asks the patients to approach Gandhi Hospital for conducting diagnostic test and treatment of Covid-19.

The State cannot deny better medical aid to a person who can afford it , the court stated. It also questioned whether the State has got the power to ask its citizens to undergo Covid tests only at particular hospitals. A bench, comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice K Lakshman, were hearing a PIL that sought directions to the Telangana government to permit private hospitals that are equipped with necessary equipment and personnel to conduct diagnostic tests and treatment of Covid- 19. The bench said the State needs to realise that its infrastructure is not adequate and government health centres do not have enough doctors and equipment.