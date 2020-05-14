Bandi says KCR failed to protect interests of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revealing BJP’s plan to continue the fight over the Pothireddypadu issue, the saffron party’s State unit chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the delay in reacting to Andhra Pradesh government issuing GO 203.The AP GO 203 gave green signal to lift waters from Pothireddypadu to Rayalaseema.

During a daylong ‘deeksha’ staged at party office in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay said that many doubts are being raised over the issue. “May be there is a secret understanding between Telangana CM KCR and his AP counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said, while recalling how AP Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav often talks about both the CMs acting like brothers.

Explaining how the AP’s decision will affect the interests of Telangana, he said: “The erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Rangareddy and Khammam districts would face huge water scarcity if the AP government succeeded in diverting the Krishna waters to Rayalaseema.”