Centre directs KRMB to probe Andhra govt’s G.O.

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development in the ongoing controversy over ‘illegal diversion’ of Krishna river waters by Andhra Pradesh government, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Wednesday, directed the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to examine AP’s GO 203 and submit a report on whether the State had violated any rules in two days’ time.

AP’s ‘disputed’ GO is intended to divert Krishna waters from Srisailam to Rayalaseema through Pothireddypadu (PRP). The Union Minister’s decision comes after BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote to him on Tuesday, alleging illegal drawal of Krishna waters from Pothireddypadu.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s Principal Secretary for Irrigation Rajat Kumar met KRBM chairman J Chandrashekhar Iyer on Wednesday and apprised him of the losses the State would have to incur, if AP went ahead with the project. Speaking to the media afterwards, Rajat Kumar said that the KRMB chairman gave him a patient hearing and that he was now seized of the matter.

“Though the GO did not specify the level from which the Srisailam waters would be lifted, it is understood that their plan will be detrimental to the interests of Telangana farmers. As the catchment area of Krishna is higher in Telangana than in Andhra Pradesh, the former’s share of waters should be increased to 575,” Rajat Kumar said. The Irrigation secretary pointed out that the KRMB had powers to take action against AP’s GO. According to sources, the Telangana government has decided to request the Central government to convene the Apex Council meeting, if the KRBM failed to prevent AP from going ahead with its plans as outlined in GO 203. The Apex Council meeting will be chaired by the Union Jal Shakti Minister. The Chief Ministers of both AP and Telangana are members of the Apex Council.

Bandi’s complaint

In his letter to Shekhawat, Bandi had said that Telangana has not been using its allocated share of 299 tmcft water in the Krishna river and that AP has been drawing more water than its share of 512 tmcft. To arrest the ‘illegal drawal’ by AP, the KRMB had mandated the use of telemetry to measure its water use. However, AP had failed to set up telemetry and the TRS-led Telangana government had failed to ensure its enforcement, Bandi said.

“Even during the current water year, the AP drew 120 tmcft over and above its allocated share. AP’s latest plans include drawing 80,000 cusecs of water from PRP. This is highly objectionable and illegal,” Bandi said in his letter. “Any new project on the Krishna should get the nod of the KRMB or the Apex Council, as Srisailam is a combined project of AP and TS,” Bandi further said. “The unilateral and arbitrary act of AP would seriously jeopardise the existing projects of Telangana, including SLBC, NSP, AMRP, Palamuru-Rangareddy, Kalwakurthy, Dindi, and others in the combined districts of Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts.”

Technical committee holds meeting

The technical committee of the Central Water Commission (CWC), headed by its chief engineer Vijay Saran, conducted a video conference in Delhi with AP and Telangana engineers over sharing of surplus waters by the sibling States on Wednesday. Vijay Saran wanted both the States to submit the data of water realisation at Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar by May 31.

The technical committee’s next meeting will be held on June 1. Though the allocated water to AP and Telangana in Krishna is 811 tmcft, the river received 980 tmcft so far this year, a surplus of 169 tmcft. While AP used 680 tmcft of the total water share, Telangana used only 300 tmcft. Vijay Saran further said that they had to chalk out a permanent mechanism over sharing of surplus waters, which would end disputes among States during surplus water years in the future.