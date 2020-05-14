Coronavirus: Telangana records two deaths, 41 cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana, on Wednesday, recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths. While 31 of the new patients are from Hyderabad (GHMC limits), 10 of them are migrants. In fact, the number of migrant cases have seen a sharp spike in the last one week.

This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State to 1,367. A total of 35 migrant cases have been recorded so far. The death toll, meanwhile, has risen to 34. The bulletin from the Director of Public Health on Wednesday stated, “Large number of migrants are entering the State from across the country. The evacuees from other countries arriving at Hyderabad by designated flights are being screened at the airports and the symptomatic persons are being tested for Coronavirus.” All the migrant workers arriving by road and rail are being screened for symptoms at railway stations and border check-posts.

The asymptomatic migrants arriving in Telangana through various points of entry are quarantined at home and in government facilities. The symptomatic migrants, meanwhile, are isolated and tested. The bulletin further requested the general public to inform the local authorities in case they identify people who have newly arrived in their towns and villages, so that the government can test them for Coronavirus, if they haven’t already. The bulletin further said that while one of the two people who died was a 38-year-old woman from Jiyaguda, the other was a 74-year-old man from Saroornagar.