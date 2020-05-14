Explosion at Telangana biofuel firm kills 2 men

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Two workers were killed in an explosion that took place at the Kandha biodiesel factory on the outskirts of Arjun Naik thanda under Zaheerabad mandal in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 11 am.

According to Zaheerabad SP Ganapathi Jadav, the deceased persons have been identified as Mohammad Saber, 28, and Mohammad Ghouse, 26 and the incident happened while the contractor, Zakeer, and four temporary workers were carrying out welding work.

Meanwhile, the factory management announced an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons and that it will also bear the treatment cost of those who were injured.