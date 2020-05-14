Over 1 lakh beneficiaries yet to get Rs 1,500 aid

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Despite tall claims made by the authorities concerned that the distribution of 12 kg free rice and a monetary support of Rs 1,500 to all white ration card holders in the State, sources say that scores of people in the erstwhile district are yet to receive the first instalment of the financial assistance yet.

Though many of them have received the promised 12 kg of free rice, over one lakh white card holders are yet to receive the monetary support of Rs 1,5000. Meanwhile, the beneficiaries alleged that even though they approached the officials concerned to learn why there was a delay, there was no response from them. It is learnt that a total of 1,02,308 beneficiaries are yet to receive the financial aid.