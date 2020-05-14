STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown impact: Passengers shell out more for cabs

Bengaluru to Secunderabad train journey might not be a costly affair for railway passengers, however the journey ahead to their homes is proving to be an expensive one.

Published: 14th May 2020 08:27 AM

Passengers queue up for the train from Delhi to Bengaluru, outside the Secunderabad Railway Station. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bengaluru to Secunderabad train journey might not be a costly affair for railway passengers, however the journey ahead to their homes is proving to be an expensive one. On Wednesday morning, several passengers who came from Bengaluru were left stranded at Secunderabad even after security formalities were over due to lack of transport facilities.

Unlike pre-lockdown days when scores of cabs and autos dotted the exit aisles of the station, passengers were left making calls and bargaining for a cheap deal.“Before we started the journey we enquired with a few rental services and all of them are charging double. Because of this, I have to hitch-hike with people I met on the train who are also heading to my district,” said G Venkatesh, a passenger. 

So for a 200 km ride to Khammam, cabs are now charging Rs 6,000. Some passengers said the Railways should start pre-booked cab service to facilitate movement of passengers or have counters of specific travel agencies for assistance.

 Odisha migrant hangs himself in lodge
A 22-year-old migrant worker from Odisha committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at lodge in Punjagutta on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Pinku, a native of Koraput, Odisha. He was working in the city as a daily wage labourer. Pinku and his asscociates, Simanchal Pradhan and Suraj Jena had been trying to get out of the city during the lockdown. They had even approached local police for passes to go to their native places, said Pradhan. However, police deny that the trio applied for passes. 

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

