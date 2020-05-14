Telangana procures record 39 lakh tonnes of paddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana procured a record 39 lakh tonnes of paddy worth Rs 7,129 crore from about seven lakh farmers in 2019-20 Yasangi (rabi) season, said Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy. The government has paid Rs 3,715 crore to farmers so far, he added.

The previous highest procurement in Yasangi was in 2016-17 with 37.21 lakh tonnes and in 2018-19 with 37.05 lakh tonnes. But this year, within a short period of one month’s time, the Civil Supplies Corporation beat the previous records, Srinivas Reddy said.