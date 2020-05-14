Telangana tribal woman delivers baby girl en route hospital in doctor’s car

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: The Coronavirus-induced lockdown period has so far witnessed innumerable reports of selfless service of Covid-19 warriors. But the incident of a doctor coming to the rescue of a pregnant tribal woman, in Mahabubabad district on Tuesday night, is sure to go down as one of the most moving and inspiring stories.

What is more commendable is the fact the doctor travelled in his own car for more than 20 km to reach Polaram village, a remote hamlet in the agency area of the district and that too in the dark of the night.

Dr Mukhram, who works at the PHC in Gangaram village, received an emergency call late in the evening, informing about 28-year-old pregnant woman, G Manjula developing labour pains. The doctor, despite observing fast the whole day in view of Ramzan, decided to drive himself to the remote village as he was not sure of an ambulance arriving in time.

Initially, an emergency call was made to the nearest PHC in Polaram. However, the ambulance at that centre was taken to bring another patient. The local Asha-AMN workers then tried to shift the woman in a truck as there were no other transport available due to lockdown restrictions. Meanwhile, another call was made to the Gangaram PHC, where medical officer Dr Mukhram took an instant decision to drive himself to the village as there is no proper connectivity to the area. Though the doctor’s initial plan was to attend to the woman in the village itself, he was faced with one more problem. There was no electricity in the village.

Immediately, the doctor decided to take the pregnant woman to Gangaram PHC. But there was another twist to the tale. The woman started bleeding on the way to the hospital, forcing the doctor to taken another crucial decision – to help the woman deliver the baby at that very moment. The woman finally delivered a healthy baby girl in the doctor’s car around 10.30 pm.

The doctor then safely drove the woman and her baby to Gangaram hospital, where other tests and formalities were completed. Meanwhile, District Collector VP Gautham tweeted: “CoronaWarriors, This child was born yesterday night in the remotest PHC of our district (Gangaram) in agency area. Medical officer Dr Mukhram brought the expectant mother in his own car and conducted the delivery. Such heroic stories inspire us in these tough moments (sic).”