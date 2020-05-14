Telangana now a kingdom of ryots, says minister Harish

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: While holding a meeting with the farmers here on Wednesday for the first time after the Godavari water reached Siddipet, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Telangana has become a ‘Rythu Rajyam’ (kingdom of farmers) under the TRS regime.

He also mentioned that the TRS government was able to resolve several issues which have been haunting the farmers for the past 60 years, thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

On the occasion, the minister also distributed patta passbooks to as many as 500 farmers belonging to Siddipet Urban and Rural mandals. Meanwhile, the finance minister also attended a municipal general meet in Siddipet.