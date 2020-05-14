Uttam wants KCR to resign for failing to stop AP’s G.O.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has sought the resignation of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to obstruct GO 203 issued by the Andhra Pradesh government. Participating in a day-long deeksha at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, he expressed outrage at the move of the AP government to enhance the capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator.

Uttam stated that the Congress would approach the Krishna River Board and the Supreme Court to stop the same. He alleged that the AP government plans to lift 10 tmcft water to Rayalaseema through the Pothireddypadu and Sangameshwara projects at an estimated cost of Rs 6,825 crore.

Uttam expressed concern that the erstwhile Ranga Reddy, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam districts would face severe water shortage if the AP government succeeded in its move. The TPCC president alleged that AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had already taken KCR into confidence in the matter.