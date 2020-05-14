Why open wine shops & close temples: CPI's Narayana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI secretary K Narayana lambasted the TS government for opening up liquor shops while shutting down temples during the national lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Narayana and a few party leaders visited both temples and liquor shops in Hyderabad on Wednesday to apprise themselves of the social distancing situation under the lockdown. “In normal times, the TTD would have earned Rs 400 crore during the lockdown period. Similarly, several temples in Telangana would earn large amounts if opened up,” he asserted.