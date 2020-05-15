9 farmhands electrocuted in Prakasam dist

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Nine farmhands were electrocuted when high-tension electric wires fell on them after the tractor they were travelling in hit an electric pole near Raparla village in Nagullapadu mandal of the district on Thursday evening. Seven among the deceased were women, police said, adding three others suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at RIMS in Ongole.

According to Naguluppalapadu police and eye-witnesses, around 15-20 agriculture daily wage workers from Raparla, Machavaram and Chavatapalem villages in Naguluppalapadu mandal went to work in chilli fields in Machavaram village on Thursday morning.

After completing their work, they were returning to their respective villages in a couple of tractor trolleys when the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit a roadside electric pole. The CM announced `5 lakh ex gratia to the family members of each of the deceased.