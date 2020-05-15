Telangana govt to ask HC to allow SSC exams with revised schedule

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To avoid students from losing out on an academic year, the State will file a plea request in the HC on Friday to permit the government to conduct Class X exams by issuing a revised schedule. On March 20, the HC had directed the State to postpone the SSC exams, which were scheduled from March 19 and April 6, due to the Covid outbreak.

By then, the State had already conducted examination for three papers. The Court passed this order in a PIL filed by M Bala Krishna, who sought postponement of SSC exams. The government, represented by Special Chief Secretary to Education Chitra Ramachandran, filed a counter affidavit in the above PIL. The affidavit states the State’s preparedness and measures being taken to conduct the exams successfully. The State said it has decided to conduct the remaining exams in the best interests of the students and on account of representations made by pare n t s associations.