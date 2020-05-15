STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indefinite coronavirus lockdown keeps NRIs away from their families

NRIs, who flew down to Telangana for a personal emergency or to renew their visa, are clueless about when they would be able to return to their family.

Indian citizens evacuated from Dubai by an Air India flight arrive at the Anna International Airport in Chennai

Indian citizens evacuated from Dubai by an Air India flight arrive at the Anna International Airport in Chennai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  NRIs, who flew down to Telangana for a personal emergency or to renew their visa, are clueless about when they would be able to return to their family as the Covid-19 lockdown threw their travel plans out of gear.  “I came here in February-end due to a medical emergency. My H-1B visa was expiring so I used the drop-box facility to renew it. But, by the time it went for stamping, the consulate downsized and then it closed due to the lockdown. Now, I am here, while my wife and son are managing all alone at Illinois (USA),” an IT professional said.

Similar was the plight of another professional on an H-1B visa. “My son and I flew down for a 10-day break. Though our visa is renewed, it is at the consulate. We don’t know when we will get it. This makes things very uncertain because my wife has to manage all by herself in California where the Coronavirus situation is glum,” said S Kumar.

Even though Kumar’s and his son’s visas were renewed, the sudden staff crunch at the consulates delayed the stamping process. Also, his employer was unwilling to renew his contract if his arrival in the US was delayed any further. “The situation in the US labour market is very dynamic and volatile,” he said. Meanwhile, CPI national leader K Narayana urged the government to speak with the US Embassy and ensure that all visas and passports are returned to the NRIs so that they could go back to their families.

“There are several NRIs in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They have applied for visa renewal at the consulates before the lockdown was imposed. In some cases, visas have been renewed, but passports are still with the consulates. These must be returned to them. I appeal to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Home Minister G Kishan Reddy to ensure that the visa application centre at Hyderabad is reopened,” he said.

