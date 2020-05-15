STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR review today of lockdown curbs, new agriculture policy

The Chief Minister already announced that he would conduct a review with officials on the lockdown and consider operating public transport services in orange and green zones.

Published: 15th May 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold two crucial meetings on Friday — one on announcing more relaxations in orange and green zones during the COVID-19 lockdown and the other on eliciting opinions from ground-level Rythu Bandhu leaders on the proposed agriculture policy which will regulate the cropping pattern.

The Chief Minister already announced that he would conduct a review with officials on the lockdown and consider operating public transport services in orange and green zones. But, there was no scope of allowing public transportation, including RTC and Metro services in GHMC areas which are still red zones. Rao is expected to hold the meeting on Covid-19 in the morning, when he would study the financial package announced by the Union Finance Ministry for the MSME sector. 

In the afternoon, he would conduct a video-conference with Rythu Bandhu leaders and ground-level Agriculture officials on the new agriculture policy at 2 pm. Collectors, district agriculture officers, district Rythu Bandhu Samithi presidents, mandal agriculture officers, AEOs, Mandal Rythu Bandhu Samithi president and village Rythu Bandhu Samithi presidents would participate in the video-conference. 

Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy called up on the Rythu Bandhu presidents to reach their respective districts. He also asked mandal offices to give their valuable feedback on the proposed policy. The government recently decided to sell the seeds of only those crops that are suited to be cultivated in a particular area. For example, if farmers in a mandal are asked to cultivate red gram, only those seeds would be made available in that area. 

