STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KRMB sends report on G.O. 203 to Centre

As many irrigation experts and retired engineers opine that Andhra Pradesh’s project is a ‘new’ and ‘illegal’ one, KRMB’s report is likely to be in Telangana’s favour

Published: 15th May 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks to the media after submitting a representation to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on the Pothireddypadu issue, in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As directed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday sent its observations on AP’s ‘controversial’ GO 203 to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry. According to sources, KRMB chairman J Chandrashekhar Iyer prepared a confidential report after discussing the issue with Board’s member-secretary A Paramesham. “No other employee of the KRMB is involved in the process.

The KRMB chairman personally wrote the letter after discussing the matter with the member-secretary,” sources informed Express. As many irrigation experts and retired engineers expressed the opinion that AP’s project is a ‘new’ and ‘illegal’ one, the KRMB’s report is expected to be in favour of Telangana, they added. Board chief Iyer, however, was not available for comment.

The AP government had issued the GO 203 to divert Krishna river waters from Srisailam to Rayalaseema through Pothireddypadu by drawing around 8 tmcft water daily with an estimated cost of `6,829.15 crore. 
On Tuesday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar shot off a letter on the issue to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who immediately directed the KRMB to give its report within two days. 

The Andhra Pradesh’s GO stirred up much political hullabaloo in both the sibling states. In TS, the Opposition parties organised protests against the order. In case the KRMB’s report is not in favour of Telangana, the only option left before the State government is to knock at the doors of Jal Shakti Ministry and request it to convene a meeting of the Apex Council.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat KRMB GO 203 Telugu states Krishna water dispute
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp