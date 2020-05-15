STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockown violation: NHRC case against Telangana minister, officials

Advocate Beti Mahender Reddy alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) hosted a community lunch for sanitation workers on May 4, which was attended by nearly 2,000 people.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) registered cases against Karimnagar officials and TRS public representatives for violating the lockdown by participating in a community lunch at a private function hall. In his complaint filed on Wednesday, Advocate Beti Mahender Reddy alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) hosted a community lunch for sanitation workers on May 4, which was attended by nearly 2,000 people.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar was the chief guest, while the District Collector, Commissioner of Police, Municipal Commissioner, Mayor and other officials and public representatives, such as corporators, had lunch with the sanitation workers, Mahender Reddy stated. The officials and public representatives did not wear masks and violated social distancing. Also, the function hall was not sanitised, the advocate alleged. He first complained to the Director General of Police (DGP), but since no action was taken, he approached the NHRC. Mahender Reddy said the NHRC registered the case (No. 608/36/3/2020) on May 13.

VHR arrested for violating lockdown
Adilabad: Asifabad police arrested senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao near Goleti Township on Thursday, while he was on his way to Kagaznagar to attend a dharna. He was booked for ‘breaking lockdown rules’. However, the leader claimed that he had not violated the rules and was forcefully taken into custody

