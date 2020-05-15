Road work for Cherlapally railway terminal begins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In tune with the South Central Railway (SCR) making efforts to develop the Cherlapally Railway Terminal, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated road development works for approach to the terminal to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

The move comes after MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao held a meeting with SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya lat week and sought cooperation in taking up of works like RoBs and RuBs in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, along with Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Peerzadiguda Mayor Jekka Venkat Reddy and Boduppal Mayor Samala Buchi Reddy, inspected the works on the Cherlapally Railway Terminal approach road, missing link roads and radial roads on Thursday.