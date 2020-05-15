Srinivas Goud lashes out at Congress, BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday said if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had compromised with the then AP Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Telangana State would not have been what it is today.

He also said if KCR had an internal understanding with AP leaders, Hyderabad may not have been part of Telangana. Srinivas Goud was enraged with the attitude of Congress and BJP leaders over the Pothireddypadu issue and said both parties were playing dual roles. He told them to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stall the GO 203 and alleged that they intentionally obstructed the PLRIS works.

Bandi asks cadre to hoist black flags

Hyderabad: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar gave a call to the party cadre to hoist black flags at their residences on May 16 from 10 am to 11 am, to protest KCR’s attitude towards the GO 203.