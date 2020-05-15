Telangana Planning Board VC Vinod Kumar finds fault with Centre’s relief package

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday said the financial relief measures announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would not help Telangana in any way as they were only aimed at northern and eastern States. Vinod Kumar said the relief measures were disappointing as most of them were credit-linked by banks. “Bankers would be preoccupied with their year-end audit and finalisation of accounts for the 2019-20 fiscal till June 30.

They are already busy with the lockdown issues and in catering to their other customers under most compelling circumstances. It is not possible for them at this juncture to support these credit-linked relief measures on an immediate basis,” he said.

The NREGS support scheme for migrant workers could only be theoretically implemented in the northern and eastern States, but not in the southern and western ones, he said. “The measures are neither sympathetic nor empathetic to the distressed migrants and farmers. They are like playing to the gallery. It is not ethically correct to include credit-linked schemes in the overall `20 lakh crore relief package announced by the PM,” Vinod Kumar said.