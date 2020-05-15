Telangana teens drown in local tank

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/WARANGAL: In a tragic incident, two teenagers drowned in a local tank at Jangampalli on Thursday. They have been identified as Mutta Omkar, 16, and Anugu Anil, 15. Police said that Anugu and Omkar went the local tank with the former’s father Tirupati to wash their sheep.

While Tirupati returned home after the work, the boys stayed back for a swim. However, they drowned in the tank. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy drowned in a Godavari Lift Irrigation Scheme-3 canal near Dharamasagar locality in Warangal Urban district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as G Ganesh resident of Saipetta village. According to the police, Ganesh and two of his friends had gone to the canal for a swim.