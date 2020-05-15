STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribal women get jobs, thanks to ITDA efforts

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has been providing self-employment opportunities to tribal women so that it would help them tide over the current crisis.

tribal women

Image of tribal women used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has been providing self-employment opportunities to tribal women so that it would help them tide over the current crisis. It has been training women to make masks, which are being supplied to the GCC stores across the State. The Tribal Welfare Department has also been selling masks to open shops under Girijana Corporation stores across Telangana. 

The department had received an order for 10,000 masks and the work was completed in 10 days by 10 women workers trained by the ITDA. According to the ITDA’s Jobs District Manager V Hari Krishna, the work was started on May 2 and concluded on May 12. In 10 days, the group of tribal women stitched 10,000 double layered masks. 

All the stitched masks were handed over to the GCC on May 13 for selling. He said `4 was given for stitching each mask.Each woman stitched 100 to 150 masks per day to complete the order. A tribal woman U Venkatlaxmi said she earned `500 per day by stitching masks and it was a great help for her. “We have been stitching school uniforms for the students of Ashram schools and tribal schools but after the lockdown began we have been out of work. This has come to our rescue,” she said.

