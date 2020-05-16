Three BJP corporators of Nizamabad join TRS

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The Election Commission (EC) would soon announce a fresh date for conducting by-election for the MLC seat in Nizamabad Local Bodies’ constituency.

In a bid the wrest the seat, the TRS has been doing its best to attract BJP elected representatives to the party. And as a result, three BJP corporators — Vikram Goud (8th division) Sadhu Sai Vardhan (9th division), Battu Raghavendar (50th division) — joined the TRS on Friday in the presence of State R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Nizamabad Urban MLA B Ganesh Gupta.

On the occasion, the corporators said they decided to join the TRS after being inspired by the work done by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. It may be recalled here that BJP Nandipet ZPTC member Y Yamuna also joined the pink party on Thursday in the presence of Armoor MLA A Jeeven Reddy in Hyderabad.

In the recent Nizamabad Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP emerged as a single largest party with 28 seats, while MIM stood second. The TRS party could only get the Mayor’s post with the support of the MIM.

After the elections, the TRS MLAs regularly made statements that BJP corporators would join the party. True to their claims, four BJP corporators have joined the party and they expect many more to do so in the coming days.

According to sources, the TRS leaders say that they want to attract more BJP elected representatives before the MLC by-election. They have been making all efforts to ensure victory to former MP K Kavitha, who is contesting the by-election.