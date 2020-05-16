COVID-19: Migrant workers in Telangana advised to go under home quarantine

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: With nine migrant workers testing positive in Mancherial district this month, officials are on high alert. They had expected that the district would enter the green zone in some days as there had been no positive cases since the last one month.

But the migrants testing positive has come as a shock for them. To tackle the situation, the District Collector has appointed 15 teams of medical staff and police under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Uday Kumar Reddy.

On Friday, the teams visited Jannaram mandal and collected details of migrants in 29 villages, while identifying 460 persons who have migrated to other places. They advised the workers to be under home quarantine.

After the Centre relaxed lockdown restrictions, a few workers who had migrated to Maharashtra for work returned to Hazipur, Dhandapelli and Luxettipet mandals. With some of them testing positive, the officials have embarked on collecting their details so that they can be put under quarantine.