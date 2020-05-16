Ensure pregnant women, non-Covid patients get medical aid: Telangana High Court to government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court (HC) directed the State to ensure non- Covid medical services are provided to people and pregnant women .

It also directed the government to file a counter affidavit regarding the compensation to be given to the family of the pregnant woman from Gadwal who, along with her baby, had recently died as she was denied treatment in seven hospitals.

The division bench, comprising of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice K Lakshman, also directed the State to appoint nodal officers in every Covid red zone and their numbers be widely.

The bench was hearing two PILs that were based on letters written by advocates Sreenitha Pujari and K Kishore Kumar. One sought access to essential health services to pregnant women and for neonatal care during this lockdown.

The another wanted authorities concerned to issue clear instructions to all hospitals in the State, asking them to treat patients on the basis of medical emergencies and not to stick to bureaucratic norms that would endanger the lives of patients. Both the petitioners highlighted the April 24 incident where Jenila, a pregnant woman from Leeja mandal and her baby had died due to delay in medical attention.

State Advocate General BS Prasad told the court that the government has ordered an enquiry into the issue and the report is awaited. After receiving the report, a decision will be taken on the quantum of compensation to be paid to husband of the deceased, said Prasad. An action will be initiated against those hospitals and staff responsible for Jenila and her new born baby’s death, he added. The bench posted the matter to May 19 for further hearing.