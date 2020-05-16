KCR to chair special meetings on Krishna, Godavari waters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a special meeting later this month on the strategy to be implemented for the use of Krishna river waters.

Though the meeting is intended to chalk out a plan for the proper utilisation of the waters in the Vanakalam (Kharif season), the Chief Minister may also discuss with the Irrigation department officials the Andhra Pradesh government’s G.O. 203 issued to divert Srisailam water to Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a special meeting on Sunday on the plan of action for the utilisation of the Godavari waters during this monsoon. Ministers from the Godavari catchment area and officials concerned would attend the day-long meeting scheduled to start at 11 am, according to a release issued by the CMO on Friday.

The quantum of water to be released from the Godavari this monsoon, how much would be diverted to the SRSP and the LMD, when should the waters be released to the reservoirs and how to utilise it, among other related issues, would be discussed. Ministers from the Godavari catchment area — V Prashanth Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddy, Eatala Rajender, KT Rama Rao, Koppula Eswar, Gangula Kamalakar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and G Jagdishwar Reddy — have been invited to attend the meeting. Irrigation officials, including Irrigation Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar, would also take part.