Lockdown 3.0: All help for migrants living in train, says South Central Railway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SCR said they are taking good care of the stranded migrant workers housed in a stationary train at the Secunderabad railway station since the lockdown. These workers, who are contractual staff of the SCR, were not paid their wages for March, owing to which they were evicted from their accommodation.

The SCR officials said the train was given to them on humanitarian grounds. As per protocol, the contractor is supposed to submit the wage bills to SCR. The process has been reportedly expedited to help the workers, who have not been paid for 55 days. Meanwhile, the workers hoped that the officials would pay them for March. “We want to go home and restart our lives. We will return once the virus is gone,” Sumit, one of the migrant workers, said.