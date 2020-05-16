Lockdown 3.0: Stranded NRIs in Telangana to get their passports soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to several anxious NRIs stranded in Telangana due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the visa application centres (VACs) would deliver their passports to their homes soon. VACs said they would dispatch the passports through courier at the earliest.

The issue surfaced after several NRIs on H-1B visa used the drop-box facility to apply for visa renewal. While the renewal was completed, their passports were with the VACs which had to downsize owing to the Covid-19 lockdown.

This led to a delay in processing the documents, leaving many clueless about their visa status.

The VACs’ intervention comes after politicians such as CPI leader K Narayana wrote to Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali, the DGP and Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy to look into the matter.

“I was in touch with 70-odd visa holders who were stranded here. Since they had no clarity on their passport and visa status, their jobs were at risk abroad. We thank the officials,” Narayana said.