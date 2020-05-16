STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana medical students file plea challenging government order for fee hike

Without going into the merits of the case, the bench opined the memo was objectionable and adjourned the case.

Published: 16th May 2020 07:21 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a writ petition filed before the Telangana HC, 121 medical students challenged the GO 20, issued on April 14 recommending a higher fee structure for private unaided minority and non-minority professional medical and dental courses.

The petitioners have sought court directions to the concerned authorities of the State and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal, to produce the records of the educational institutions perused by the TAFRC for recommending the fee structure for 2020-2023.

They also sought the court to set aside the said GO. When the matter came up for hearing before the division bench, comprising Justices MS Ramachandra Rao and K Lakshman, on Friday, TAFRC Chairman Justice P Swaroop Reddy filed a memo opposing Rao from hearing the case. Without going into the merits of the case, the bench opined the memo was objectionable and adjourned the case. The matter is expected to come up for hearing before another bench.

