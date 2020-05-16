Telangana's Shankarpally villagers welcome nurse, child after Covid discharge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A staff nurse of Niloufer Hospital who was discharged on Thursday night after recovering from Coronavirus, received a warm welcome from local residents at Proddatur village, Shankarpally.

The nurse, B Padma, had fallen prey to the virus while on duty after which she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital on April 27. Her six-year-old daughter Akanksha also tested positive.

“I was a little anxious about returning. However, when we got back, we were given a beautiful welcome with rose petals and applause,” Padma told Express. The village sarpanch, ward member and some neighbours felicitated the nurse.

Sharing her experience as a patient, Padma said that she had remained asymptomatic despite testing positive. It was the same for her daughter. “We are glad the worst is over. I have to be in quarantine for two months, but I am hoping to get back to work,” she added.