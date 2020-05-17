STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP State president Bandi criticises KCR for failing to protect Telangana’s water rights

Bandi hoisted a black flag at his residence in Karimnagar to protest the Telangana government’s attitude towards the issue.

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar hoists a black flag at his residence in Karimnagar on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR:  BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar attacked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday for ‘failing’ to protect Telangana’s water rights. He alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government was thieving water from the Krishna river through the Pothireddypadu reservoir and said this was because of KCR’s inefficiency.

Bandi hoisted a black flag at his residence in Karimnagar to protest the Telangana government’s attitude towards the issue. Speaking to mediapersons by going live on social media, he said though Telangana had the right to 535 tmcft water from the Krishna, only 299 tmcft was being used. But, due to KCR’s negligence, AP used 512 tmcft instead of its allotted 299 tmcft, he said. “No doubt the AP government issued the GO 203 only with the internal understanding and consent of Chandrasekhar Rao to enhance the capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator,” he said.

The BJP leader alleged that both the Chief Ministers, KCR and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, were cheating the people of the sibling States. He criticised KCR for not protesting against the issue and questioned why he was not approaching the Centre and Supreme Court to halt the GO 203. “Chandrasekhar Rao failed to get Telangana’s share from the Krishna river and his silence is not correct.

Both the CMs have a secrete plan,” he said. Bandi further said it was after he wrote to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat that the latter directed the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to check if the Krishna waters were being shared between the two States as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. He requested the Centre to set up a telemetry station at the Pothireddypadu head regulator to monitor the water usage.

Former MP Konda Vishweswar Reddy also demanded the Centre to deploy CRPF forces and introduce a telemetry system. He alleged that all the projects in Rayalaseema were being filled with the waters from the Po t h i re d dypadu head regulator. Bandi said the protest, by hoisting black flags atop their residences, was successful. People in Mahbubnagar, Khammam, Adilabad and Nalgonda supported his call, he said. Meanwhile, the Nalgonda Zilla Parishad passed a resolution against the GO 203.

